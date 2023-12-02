iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 7th

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

