iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

