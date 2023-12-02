iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 18,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,789,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

