iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1784 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

