iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,713,000 after buying an additional 150,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 808,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.98 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

