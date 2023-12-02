iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

