iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,004. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.38 and its 200 day moving average is $440.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.