iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after buying an additional 486,189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

