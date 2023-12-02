iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,701,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,972,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,690,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after buying an additional 597,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,605,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

