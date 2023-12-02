iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SUSC stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 945,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 519,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 237,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

