iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.