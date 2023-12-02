iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

