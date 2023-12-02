iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3324 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMB opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,381 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

