iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,339,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the previous session’s volume of 660,484 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.63.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $966.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

