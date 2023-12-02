iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

