Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

