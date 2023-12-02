Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

