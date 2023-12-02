Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.64

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and traded as high as $49.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 7,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

