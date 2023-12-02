Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $410.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.18), with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.31).

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

About Jersey Electricity

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.