John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stake Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. 280,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,422. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

