Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.46

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $9.14. Joint shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 206,857 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $136.59 million, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Joint had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $215,100.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,719,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,295,160.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,885. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,649,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 24.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 501,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

