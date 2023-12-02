Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 129.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $519,339,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE JLL traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.97. 229,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,209. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

