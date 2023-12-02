JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 201,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 103,961 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.08.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.