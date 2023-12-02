JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $253.33

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.33 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.36). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.31), with a volume of 121,814 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of £206.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.04.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.