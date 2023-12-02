JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $253.33

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.33 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.36). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.31), with a volume of 121,814 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of £206.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.04.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies alerts:

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,568.14). 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.