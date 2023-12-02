Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
Jyske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JYSKY opened at C$14.88 on Friday. Jyske Bank A/S has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88.
About Jyske Bank A/S
