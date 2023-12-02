Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Jyske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JYSKY opened at C$14.88 on Friday. Jyske Bank A/S has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88.

About Jyske Bank A/S

Jyske Bank A/S provides various financial solutions in Denmark and Germany. It operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions for personal and private banking, and corporate clients; and trading and investment services, including trading in interest rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives for corporate and institutional clients.

