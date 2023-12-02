Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 263,152 shares trading hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

