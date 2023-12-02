Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 622,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

