Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

