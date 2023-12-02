Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,452,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

