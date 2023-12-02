Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

CCI opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

