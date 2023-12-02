Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.