Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,412 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,695,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,680,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $41.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

