Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 12,569 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $35.21 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.