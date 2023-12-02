Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

