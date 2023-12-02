Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

