Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $351.16 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.