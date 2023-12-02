Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

