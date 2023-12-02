Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Kemper worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth $1,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kemper by 15.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 20.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Up 0.8 %

KMPR opened at $44.57 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kemper

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,750. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.