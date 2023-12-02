Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Announces Earnings Results

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%.

Kenon Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 144.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenon by 117.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

