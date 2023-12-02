Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Kesko Oyj Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of KKOYY stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
