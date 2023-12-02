Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,438 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

