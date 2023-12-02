Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 46,303 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

