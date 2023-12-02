Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 190.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

ROBT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

