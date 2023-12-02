Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 136,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

