Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

