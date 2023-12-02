Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

