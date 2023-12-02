Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

