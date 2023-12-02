Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $130.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.92.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

