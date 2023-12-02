Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 559 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $501.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $505.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

