Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 62,871 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,573,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after buying an additional 78,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

TRN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $821.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $290,459.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.